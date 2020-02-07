Platinum Games wants to self-publish Bayonetta games

Share it:

Although the producer of Platinum Games, Atsushi Inaba, has made it clear that it is more a desire than a feasible possibility, it is still a declaration of intent on the part of the studio. We talked about the possibility that in the future they can self-publish the games of the saga Bayonetta. Although right now it is not up to them.

Information that Inaba has dropped in a recent interview for fellow IGN Japan, in which the creative reminds fans that Nintendo and SEGA now have half of the intellectual property rights of the saga.

In fact, the producer also assures that if Platinum Games published Bayonetta through crowdfunding, it would require a lot of money compared to the recently launched Kickstarter campaasapland for the remastering of The Wonderful 101. Something, therefore, implies that it is Unfeasible in the short or medium term.

Speaking of the saga, remember that the first Bayonetta, which is the only one that really is multiplatform right now, will soon reach the market in the form of a remaster. It will be in a pack with Vanquish, which Sega will publish on February 18, 2020. In addition, this compilation will reach both PS4 and Xbox One. Ah, and will arrive in both digital and physical format.

Much more time will pass until it reaches the Bayonetta 3 market. Although, recently, Hideki Kamiya confirmed that the development is on the right track. Remember that this installment, as happened with Bayonetta 2, will be totally exclusive to a Nintendo console (Switch in this case).

However, we know very little about the game, beyond the teaser that you can see above. Of course, this year 2020 will be 10 years since the franchise was born, so it is likely that we will soon receive the final launch date.