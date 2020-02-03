Platinum Games launches a teaser site for a mysterious project: Platinum4!

Share it:

Surprisingly, Platinum Games has opened a teaser site simply called Four to reveal what appears to be the Japanese studio's new project.

By typing the generic address four.platinumgames.com it is possible to reach a page with a gray background and a gigantic number "4"in plain sight, with no other useful information except the caption" # Platinum4 site is now open "with today's date (02/03/2020), other details are unknown.

It is not clear what this teaser site is related to, moreover there are no Platinum Games series arriving in the fourth chapterit is therefore difficult to frame exactly what it may be. According to various insiders, the announcement of The Wonderful 101 for Switch and PS4 is expected today and the timing with which the teaser page was opened is certainly suspect.

It is not excluded that Platinum4 could be the name of an unpublished project while for others it could be a game not developed by the company but published by the company, thus creating a division linked to the publishing of products developed by external studios. We will presumably know more in the coming hours.