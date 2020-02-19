Technology

Platinum Games is planning a big announcement for February 27th

February 19, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

On the new issue of Famitsu it was announced that the February 27 the magazine will reveal "a great Platinum Games announcement", without going into further detail. What could it be?

Almost certainly it is an announcement related to the Platinum4 project, the Japanese company has four different revelations with unspecified timing. The first announcement was The Wonderful 101 Remastered while the other three are still shrouded in mystery …

We just have to wait to find out more, the news could be linked to one of the already known titles such as Babylon's Fall or Bayonetta 3, or will it concern a new IP or an unannounced game? For some time there has been talk of a possible sequel to NieR Automata, in any case, according to sources from Japan, the most likely hypothesis is precisely that linked to news on the third episode of Bayonetta, presumably arriving in 2020 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

READ:  Mortal Kombat 11 and Destiny 2 played live on Twitch today

In one of the latest issues of Famitsu Hideki Kamiya confirmed and reiterated that "game development is progressing smoothly"… that the time has come to present Bayonetta 3 to the general public after the early reveal of 2017?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.