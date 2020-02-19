Platinum Games is planning a big announcement for February 27th

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the new issue of Famitsu it was announced that the February 27 the magazine will reveal "a great Platinum Games announcement", without going into further detail. What could it be?

Almost certainly it is an announcement related to the Platinum4 project, the Japanese company has four different revelations with unspecified timing. The first announcement was The Wonderful 101 Remastered while the other three are still shrouded in mystery …

We just have to wait to find out more, the news could be linked to one of the already known titles such as Babylon's Fall or Bayonetta 3, or will it concern a new IP or an unannounced game? For some time there has been talk of a possible sequel to NieR Automata, in any case, according to sources from Japan, the most likely hypothesis is precisely that linked to news on the third episode of Bayonetta, presumably arriving in 2020 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

In one of the latest issues of Famitsu Hideki Kamiya confirmed and reiterated that "game development is progressing smoothly"… that the time has come to present Bayonetta 3 to the general public after the early reveal of 2017?