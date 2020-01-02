Platinum Games confirms great news by early 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Interesting statements for lovers of Platinum Games. In fact, according to the company's president, Kenichi Sato, 2020 could be one of the best years in its history. And best of all, they not only want to speed up the development of their next games, but have promised news of all of them by the beginning of the year.

The fact is that Sato has recently spoken to the Inside Games media (us via GamingBolt). And basically confirmed that at the beginning of the year they will have "great news" to share. In addition, it has also confirmed that the next few weeks and the next few months could mean "The beginning of a new stage" for PlatinumGames.

Last but not least, Sato has also wanted to make it clear that they will seek to work for "maximum speed" this year. We do not know if these statements could imply the purchase of the study by some large company (for the new stage), but whatever it is, it is clear that very soon we will know some of his next projects.

And speaking of projects, the company is currently focused on two very specific titles: Babylon's Fall on the one hand and Bayonetta 3, on the other. However, that is only the case if we look at the projects already announced.

In fact, Platinum itself commented in the past that there are several games to announce. And the most curious of all is that he spoke of one of them as something completely "unlike anything else". He also assured that it was "something that had never been done before.". Remember that very soon there will also be a pack with remastering of Bayonetta and Vanquish. Specifically, on February 18, both on PS4 and Xbox One.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Inside Games