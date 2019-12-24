Platinum Games: Bayonetta 3 and Babylon's Fall team promises interesting news in 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Home developers Platinum Games have been engaged on multiple fronts in recent times. For example, the team brought the new IP to the gaming market Astral Chain and temporarily collaborated with Cygames on Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

There are also still quite a number of software house projects still waiting to make their debut. Among these we cannot for example not mention Bayonetta 3: announced during the 2017 edition of The Game Awards and awaited exclusively on Nintendo Switch, the production is currently still without a precise publication date. Also present at the appeal Babylon's Fall, new IP presented at E3 2018 and destined to land on PC and PlayStation 4.

He has recently spoken about the near future Hideki Kamiya. The Platinum Games exponent intervened as a guest in a livestreaming organized by niconico, an appointment dedicated to members of the gaming industry born in 1970. During this occasion, Kamiya said the following: "We will be in a position to share interesting news over the next year". Unfortunately, the author did not offer any further clues as to Platinuma Games' plans for 2020. What is the team project you most expect?

Waiting to learn more, remember that following the last PlayStation State of Play, it has been anticipated that Babylon's Fall will return to show itself in the summer 2020.