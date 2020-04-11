Planet Manga will release Agent 008, Syun Matsuena's new manga

Share it:

Among the latest news from Planet Manga we also report the news of the publication of Agent 008, the latest manga created by the author of Kenichi Syun Matsuena, arriving in the last weeks of July.

The announcement came during a live live on Facebook organized by the publishing house, which revealed that it was working on the edition for the Italian market of the work entitled "Kimi Wa 008", translated as"Agent 008". The manga is still ongoing in Japan, so far 8 volumes have been published, which tell us about the story of Eito Akashi, a young boy who failed to pass the high school entrance exam he had chosen. One day he is notified that he has managed to enter a particular high school, the purpose of which is to train future secret service agents.

After talking to the school principal, who reveals to him that even his father who died in unclear circumstances was a secret agent, Eito decides to stay and face the course of studies, so as to discover the truth about disappearance of the father. If you are curious to see a series created by Syun Matsuena, we recommend the promo by Kenichi, OAV by the author of Agent 008, transposition of the manga of the same name published by Panini Comics and consisting of 61 volumes.