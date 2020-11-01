Planet Manga reveals the best releases coming in 2021, there is also Fullmetal Alchemist

During a live stream broadcast on the occasion of the Lucca Changes 2020, Panini Comics has revealed many of the innovations present in the schedule for 2021, and fortunately there was no lack of announcements dedicated to Japanese works. So what does the new year have in store for us? As reported by Planet Manga, at least twenty thick titles.

Below you can see the first announcements dedicated to the most important works arriving in the first half of 2021. Among the many, the re-edition of Spice & Wolf and its sequel, Wolf & Parchment, the wonderful manga by Kei Toume Sing “Yesterday” for Me, the single volume of Mujirushi and the definitive edition of Fullmetal Alchemist.

Many of these works already have a month of release, but it is always possible that publication will be postponed in the event that further difficulties arise related to the management of the health emergency. In all cases, the comics visible at the bottom should be available at newsstands, comics and online stores by summer 2021.

In the meantime, we remind you that Lucca Changes 2020 will end today, so if you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the event program!