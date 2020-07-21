Planet Manga anticipates an important announcement for July 23, Spy x Family coming soon?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The success of Spy x Family has been known to most for a few months now and Planet Manga, a Panini Comics sub-label focused on the publication of Japanese comics, seems to be ready to bring the work to Italy. As you can see at the bottom in fact, a has been confirmed important announcement for July 23rd, the date on which the revelation will take place.

Of course Planet Manga has tried to maintain secrecy, but a series of clues would seem to practically confirm the arrival of the manga. First, on the credits page of the comics released in July, the five mysterious codes appeared below, each containing a clue to the new release.

0001110

0100011

1000011

1000110

1011000

By inserting them on the appropriate page you can unlock some images. One of these, visible at the bottom of the article, shows the winged figure of the protagonist Anya, which you can see in the cover image of this article. The announcement itself, in true "Top Secret" style, then looks like a tribute to the manga.

Currently in Japan four volumes of Spy x Family have been distributed, with covers respectively dedicated to Loid "Twilight" Forger, Anya, Yor and Bond. The first volume, which at this point could even see the light in Italy before the end of 2020, includes the first five chapters and is composed of about 220 pages.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!