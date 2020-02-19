Planet Manga announces Naruto the Myth – 20th Anniversary Edition

Share it:

Over twenty years ago it made its appearance in the Weekly Shonen Jump catalog Naruto, a manga by newcomer Masashi Kishimoto. At the time, the author had only a few self-contained chapters on his shoulders, yet his series quickly received the positive opinion of the readers, becoming within a few years his own pillar of the Shueisha.

The first volume of Naruto he made his debut in Japanese comics on March 3, 2000. In Italy he was brought by Panini Comics under the label Planet Manga which published it on April 3, 2003. However, the Modena-based publishing house has announced the return of the first volume with a limited edition.

Through its social networks, Planet Manga has revealed that tomorrow February 20 will debut in Italian comics Naruto the Myth – 20th Anniversary Edition, a limited edition volume that will reproduce the adventures of the first tankobon of the blond ninja. The cover, as you can see below, will be in black and white and will bear a drawing prepared by the mangaka Masashi Kishimoto to celebrate the twenty years of his work.

Naruto is still one of the most important works of the Japanese comics scene today. The history of his world continues with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, always published in Italy by Planet Manga, and fans still celebrate the original work through various cosplays dedicated to characters like Orochimaru and Kurenai.