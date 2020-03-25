Plague Inc. will invite us to save the world from a pandemic in its new way

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The creators of Plague Inc., which was recently banned in China, have announced that they are working on a game mode that will completely change the premise of the title.

That is, we will go from customizing viruses to infect others (something that, with the current situation was not acceptable), to doing the opposite and fighting them to save humanity. Here we tell you all the details.

On the other hand, it is not the only great initiative that the developers of the game have had. In fact, in a recently released press release (via Polygon), they have also confirmed that they have made a sizeable donation to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

This is what that statement, written by James Vaughan, main creator of the game, commented: "Eight years ago, I never imagined that the real world would look like a Plague Inc. game, or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them overcome a real pandemic.".

As for the donation, it is a voluntary donation of $ 250,000, which was divided between the Coalition of Innovations for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) and the WHO Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19. Without a doubt, a very remarkable gesture.

Regarding this new game mode, there is not much information right now, but the statement ensures that its development is accelerating in response to requests from fans. And be careful, because it is being developed in conjunction with WHO experts, so that it is profitable for everyone.

It has also been confirmed that it will require players to work together to mitigate the spread of a pandemic disease and at the same time boost health systems. Other mechanisms will involve "control real-world actions such as quarantine, social distancing or even closed public services".