Plague Inc. has been removed from stores in China

Among the many affected by COVID-19 is also Plague Inc., a kind of pandemic simulator where the player must find a way to spread real and fictitious diseases throughout the planet until exterminating the human race.

The game saw a considerable increase in sales when the coronavirus began earning a name in China and now the government has removed it from stores considering it includes illegal content.

On the official website of Ndemic, study behind this game, you can read the following: "We have very sad news for our audience in China. We have been informed that Plague Inc. "includes content that is illegal in China as determined by the China Cyberspace Administration" and we have had to remove it from the App Store. The situation is beyond our control".

It is not clear if the movement has had to do with the outbreak of coronavirus, originating in China. Ndemic has stated that they are working on reversing the decision by contacting the Chinese Cyberspace Administration to come to their senses.

Previously, Ndemic released a statement asking players not to take into account the game's information on how the coronavirus is spread (although the game has educational value in this regard, as recognized by the Center for Disease Control of U.S). Nothing will change for the game outside of China apparently.

China has a long history of prohibitions and videogames. Between 2000 and 2015 there were prohibitions that affected the production, importation and sale of consoles and recreational machines. Until last year children were even expelled from the games if they played after ten at night, among other behaviors.