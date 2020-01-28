Plague and Shifu: new Chinese New Year skins in the Fortnite store

Share it:

Even today the Fortnite shop is updated with new skins and unpublished contents, including two costumes dedicated to the Chinese New Year, an event that has now passed but that Epic Games had not yet celebrated properly.

Specifically, let's talk about Monk Shifu, on sale at 1,200 V-Buck (about 12 euros at the current exchange rate), on sale today too Skully and Plague respectively at 1,200 V-Buck and 1-500 V-Buck, below the complete list of the new Fortnite skins of January 27:

Fortnite Skin 27 January 2020

Plague (Skin) – 1,500 V-Buck

Skully (Costume) – 1,200 V-Buck

Bash (Skin) – 1,500 V-Buck

Paper airplane (hang gliding) – 800 V-Buck

Renegade Runner (Harvest Tool) – 1200 VV-Buck

Crab (Emote) – 500 V-Buck

Piagnisteio (Emote) – 500 V-Buck

Shifu (Skin) – 1,200 V-Buck

Gan (Costume) – 1,200 V-Buck

Shaolin seat (Emote) – 200 V-Buck

Fyra (Skin) – 1,500 V-Buck

Road Striker (Collection Tool) – 1,200 V-Buck

Many other new features now available, including the emote Granchio, Seduta Shaolin and Piagnisteo, the hang glider Aeroplanino di Carta and the skins Fyra and Bash.

A new Fortnite update could come out this week even if the situation is not too clear, Epic Games has indeed announced that Season 2 will kick off on February 20 but it's unclear if other Season One content is scheduled or not. The developers will soon publish a technical update that will change the physical engine of Fortnite, a decision that has made Ninja worry so much that it has publicly let off steam in a recent broadcast and on Twitter.