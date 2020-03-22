Placido Domingo tests positive for Coronavirus

Share it:

Plácido Domingo, tested positive for the new coronavirus, the famous tenor made it known on his social networks, at the same time that he pleaded with the population to take the necessary precautions to take care of this virus.

Through his Facebook account, Placido Domingo informed his followers that after experiencing cough and fever he decided to take the test, he tested positive for coronavirus, for this reason, he assured that he and his family will be isolated for as long as it is considered necessary.

I feel it is my moral obligation to announce that I have tested positive for COVID19, also known as the Corona Virus. My family and I are and will remain individually isolated for as long as medically necessary

The singer in his message asked citizens to be careful and follow the basic guidelines by washing their hands frequently, staying at least 1.5 meters away from others, doing everything possible to prevent the virus from spreading.

And above all, stay home if you can! Together we can fight this virus and stop the current world crisis, so we hope to be able to return to our normal daily lives very soon.

