Pixar, the introduction with Luxo declined in horror sauce in the new video

Movies Pixar they always try to emotionally shake the public, young and old, aiming at the heart and feelings, from Toy Story until the last Onward – Beyond the magic, to be released on August 19, but if instead it were all declined in a horror genre sauce, directly starting from the logo with the iconic Luxo?

That's what a couple of passionate studio fans thought about Disney, which even caught the attention of Scott Derrickson, director of Doctor Strange also known for being one of the most respected talents in jump scare cinema, author of the terrifying Sinister and it's The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Derrickson has in fact shared via Twitter this short homemade animated short in which the intro of Pixar is entirely revisited in a horrific key, almost slasher to be exact.

The idea is brilliant: to put the viewer in place of the I in the Pixar name and shoot everything in subjective. You look to the right and then to the left, with the blue background behind and completely black in front. Suddenly a light comes on: it's Luxo. The lamp comes to meet us. Let's try not to get noticed the Luxo staring at us and then it jumps on us, pulping in a bloodbath and taking our place.

An absolutely shrewd change of perspective that is worth the time of a vision, just 30 seconds.