Pixar presents what will be its first LGBT character in the movie ‘Onward’

The movie ‘Onward’ will feature the first openly LGBT character from Pixar.

In social networks, opinions about this first representation are divided.

We almost have among us the next movie of Pixar, ‘Onward’, an emotional story of two brothers who try to revive their father in less than 24 hours if they don't want to lose him forever. Screenplay that lands in Spanish movie theaters on March 6 and has already brought quite a queue, mainly because the mouse company presented a few days ago to which it will be openly first LGBT character that bursts into one of his animated films. Excellent news that advocates inclusiveness and updates to a factory that has always been labeled conservative and traditional.

Of course, as it never rains to everyone's taste, it seems that the choice of the figure that leads to this sexual orientation has not pleased many members of the LGBT group itself. Why? The character will be a police officer named Specter, a one-eyed troll whose sour temper characterizes her and who seems not to have sat too well to those who sought to be represented in a kinder model. Be that as it may, what has been a resounding success on the part of Pixar has been the choice of the actress who will double in the English version to the Cyclops, Lena Waithe, an openly lesbian interpreter and producer and that is characterized by her strong social activism.

This is how the internet reacted to the election of Specter, the first LGBT character from Pixar

Also, Dan Scanlon, director of the film, has not avoided talking about the character that promises to inaugurate a new, more colorful era in animated films:

“This scene (in which Specter recognizes that he has a girlfriend) simply happened naturally. When we wrote it, it fit perfectly and helped to open up this world a little more, which is exactly what we wanted (…) The film represents a modern and fantastic planet, so we wanted to represent what the modern world really is like ”.

Of course, it seems that the role of the police officer will be, for the moment and in this first part, a mere secondary role. Just as it happened with the character of LeFou in the 'remake' of 'Beauty and the Beast' of 2017, clumsy and silly representation that the group that saw how the first Disney gay representative was literally called himself 'crazy' '.

“How funny it is that the first gay representative was a guy called‘ the crazy one ’and now our first lesbian representative is a character who is not even human. They hate us".

“Diversity wins! The first openly gay Disney character is an ugly troll who is also a policeman. ”

"This is so inconsiderate that it could only have been planned by a Marketing group."

