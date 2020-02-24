Pixar fully recovers his magic with a wonderful epic fantasy

Share it:

Keep a quality level close to excellence After a quarter of a century, it is a practically impossible deed even for a company of such great prestige as Pixar. Although his expertise in telling stories in images has been more than proven, it is inevitable to describe his story as a path of chiaroscuro in which glory has been achieved with tapes such as 'Up' and has come to the bottom with less inspired productions such as the 'Cars' trilogy.

After the premiere of 'Toy Story 4', there were many who we begin to fear certain typecasting, seeing how the "secuelitis" was taking its toll on an animated studio that might not have much left to say. A fear of lack of that magic and surprises to which we had been accustomed and that began to emerge after verifying that only one of his last five feature films was based on an original idea.

With the wonderful 'Onward', Dan Scanion has not only given us hope, I will not say lost, but mitigated, with interests; too has brought back the best Pixar thanks to an epic fantasy to frame, possessing a unique cinematographic power, fun in abundance and all that emotion and heart that could only be molded in the dream factory of Jim Morris and Pete Docter.

Pure magic. Pure Pixar

It is very complicated to describe 'Onward' in a way that does it justice and encompasses all its rich conceptual wealth. As strange as it may be, the best way to do it may be to try to imagine a mixture between a game of 'Dungeons & Dragons' of the most intense in key road movie, a strong comic counterpoint that, among other references, evokes the delirious 'This dead man is very much alive' by Ted Kotcheff, and an endearing touch of paternal-filial drama that ends up shaping a movie unique in its kind.

It's hard to believe that such a crazy formula on paper can come to fruition under any circumstances. Probably, in the hands of any other responsible team, a proposal like this would have ended up reduced to a chaotic show with few feet and less head; but the magic of Pixar – or rather the immense talent of its members – has transformed it into a piece to place among the great milestones of the study.

If something shines in 'Onward' with special glare, that It is the treatment and development of its round characters. The dynamics and personalities of the protagonist brothers duo, played by some fantastic Tom Holland and Chris Prat, make up, without a doubt, the soul of the film, raising emotionality to unsuspected levels if you take into account your entertainment without, apparently, too many pretensions.

And, with 'Onward', Pixar seems to hug his side more blockbuster, betting fully on fun by linking frantic set-pieces with humorous sequences for all ages while embracing the canons roles and takes them to their own ground, shaping a universe rich in details and with a lore huge. Something that is not at odds with the emotion flooding his tight footage and hitting the armchair hard.

The best of the latter may be the subtlety that reigns in their treatment of the family tragedy that Ian and Barley carry behind, and how the film does not need to attack the respectable with artificial melodrams and tear resources to be effective. The simple choices of the protagonists, their relationships and those they have with the world around them are enough to shrink their hearts and invite shed the odd tear without a wide smile on our lips blurring.

In 'Onward', Dan Scanlon and screenwriters Jason Headley and Keith Bunin urge us to leave the past behind To, without letting it fall into a broken sack or erase it from our memories, appreciate how much the present is offering us at every moment. This lesson could well be applied to Pixar; it is time to stop nostalgia remembering your great successes to go to the movies with full confidence every time they announce a new premiere. Because the flame is still alive, and jewels like this confirm it.