Pistol Whip: the rhythmic shooter of Cloudhead Games coming to PlayStation VR

The UploadVR showcase has revealed a roundup of titles ready to arrive on the various virtual reality platforms. Among these deserves a mention Pistol Whip which will arrive next month on PlayStation VR.

The rhythmic FPS of Cloudhead Games has already been released on PC and Oculus Quest for some time and now it is preparing to arrive on the other VR platforms. The game, considered as one of the best VR experiences on the market, will also arrive on PlayStation VR during the summer.

Cloudhead also announced a roadmap of upcoming content coming soon Pistol Whip: with the update "Heartbreaker"scheduled for August a new list of unpublished songs will arrive, two modifiers and water pistols. In the fourth quarter of 2020 it will arrive instead"The Concierge"which the developers call" an action campaign with cinematic elements. "The update in question will add new enemies, weapons and mechanics never seen before.

Before leaving, we remind you that Pistol Whip is already available for PC and Oculus Quest. The version for PlayStation VR will arrive on July 28, 2020.