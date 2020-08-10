Pirlo appointed new Juventus coach: this is what Luca Ward said

Share it:

Arrigo Sacchi he said that football is the most important thing of unimportant things. In Italy it is certainly one of the most popular sports and, everywhere you will hear about a match, a player or a coach. Football cheering is transversal and even the celebrities from the world of entertainment have their own favorite team.

That of Luca Ward is Juve which finds itself in a particularly complex moment in the aftermath of the defeat in the Champions League against Lyon. The management has decided to sack Maurizio Sarri and in his place has decided to appoint as a new coach Andrea Pirlo.

The elimination in the round of 16 was a great suffering for many and the well-known actor and voice actor could not help but comment on the story on social media. At first he did it with great irony, saying "Agnelli is the new Zamparini", and then he congratulated for the choice of the new coach.

Below the post on the official Juventus FB page, which announces the appointment of the great midfielder, Ward made his good luck to Pirlo supporting the need for a market of a certain importance that can improve the performance of the Italian champion team: "An immense good luck Andrea. We will experience the thrill of risk. Now under with a market that is up to it. That cannot be a gamble".

In short, although he seems to be satisfied with the company's decision, he is at the same time afraid that the new coach may not have a team that lives up to his name.

He who was the masterful voice of Russel Crowe in Il Gladiatore, however, he did not only deal with cinema, in fact Luca Ward in his career has also dubbed many video games. Soon we will be able to hear him even in Cyberpunk 2077 where he will be the voice of Keanu Reeves.