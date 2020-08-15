Pirate sites continue to fall: Kissmanga and Kissanime close

Share it:

Japan is gradually enacting increasingly heavy laws against manga and anime piracy. However, publishing houses have been moving in unison for quite some time against the giants of this underground sector, often mere thieves who take advantage of everything they can get. However, one of these had to close.

Kissmanga is Kissanime they are two separate portals, one for manga and one for anime as you can see from the name, but which have the same structure and the same owners. The site hosted products in English, both the official ones and therefore stolen directly from the publishing houses and the amateur ones made by fans.

The two have become well known in the industry but this night an operation was completed that marked the end of the two sites. In fact, the front of the two portals was hosted on servers still of unknown origin, but the image and video servers were instead those of blogspot, a platform purchased by Google. Discovered this, the legal forces have converged and they then had all the material removed from these two sites.

This resulted in the loss of all the anime and manga database stolen over the years, forcing the managers to communicate the complete closure of the portals. Another blow then for those who used the pirate sites after the closure of Mangarock.