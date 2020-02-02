Entertainment

Piracy continues to do harm in the manga industry

February 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Although anime and manga have become much more popular in recent years, especially in the West, numbers tell us that piracy still manages to harm publishers and not grow the industry as expected.

As an investigation would reveal, the digital comic market has increased by 29%, while publishing (to understand us, paper volumes) has registered a very low increase, only 0.2% in 2019 as reported by the AJPEA, the important association of Japanese publishers. The increase in digital manga consumption is due to the closure of the Manga Miura site in Japan, the largest Japanese illegal scan site. If you remember, in the past few days we have brought you the news of the closure of MangaStream, a closure that certainly has also benefited the manga industry in the West, so as to record good numbers on the MangaPlus site that provides legally and quickly the weekly chapters of Weekly Shonen Jump.

READ:  Costume designer Harley Quinn comments on her new look at Birds of Prey

Why, then, is the paper manga market unable to grow? Because piracy is still too strong and widespread enough to curb the growth of the sector. Only by legally supporting the comics that we like so much can the market really grow and bring niche series to us that are not currently available in the West.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.