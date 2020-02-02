Piracy continues to do harm in the manga industry

Share it:

Although anime and manga have become much more popular in recent years, especially in the West, numbers tell us that piracy still manages to harm publishers and not grow the industry as expected.

As an investigation would reveal, the digital comic market has increased by 29%, while publishing (to understand us, paper volumes) has registered a very low increase, only 0.2% in 2019 as reported by the AJPEA, the important association of Japanese publishers. The increase in digital manga consumption is due to the closure of the Manga Miura site in Japan, the largest Japanese illegal scan site. If you remember, in the past few days we have brought you the news of the closure of MangaStream, a closure that certainly has also benefited the manga industry in the West, so as to record good numbers on the MangaPlus site that provides legally and quickly the weekly chapters of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Why, then, is the paper manga market unable to grow? Because piracy is still too strong and widespread enough to curb the growth of the sector. Only by legally supporting the comics that we like so much can the market really grow and bring niche series to us that are not currently available in the West.