Piqué's anger at Vinicius in El Clasico: "But are you crazy or what's wrong with you? Are you crazy?"

The duo Piqué – Vinicius was, in a way, determinant for El Clásico in which Real Madrid won against Barcelona (2-0). The Catalan central had the bad fortune that a shot of the Brazilian who touched on him ended up inside his goal and put first of the match in the light.

However, a few minutes before the faces had been seen and had had a significant friction. It happened in an action in which Vinicius fell to the area before an entrance of Arthur and Piqué. The Real Madrid asked for a penalty ostentatiously, and that should not have sat well with Piqué, who faced him and said: "But you are crazy or what's wrong with you? Are you crazy? I don't touch you, I don't touch you, "as we could see thanks to some images of Movistar +.

The touch was no more and each player left by his side, not aware that a few minutes later they would see the faces in the action more decisive of the match