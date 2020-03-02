Sports

Piqué's anger at Vinicius in El Clasico: "But are you crazy or what's wrong with you? Are you crazy?"

March 2, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The duo Piqué – Vinicius was, in a way, determinant for El Clásico in which Real Madrid won against Barcelona (2-0). The Catalan central had the bad fortune that a shot of the Brazilian who touched on him ended up inside his goal and put first of the match in the light.

However, a few minutes before the faces had been seen and had had a significant friction. It happened in an action in which Vinicius fell to the area before an entrance of Arthur and Piqué. The Real Madrid asked for a penalty ostentatiously, and that should not have sat well with Piqué, who faced him and said: "But you are crazy or what's wrong with you? Are you crazy? I don't touch you, I don't touch you, "as we could see thanks to some images of Movistar +.

The touch was no more and each player left by his side, not aware that a few minutes later they would see the faces in the action more decisive of the match

READ:  The big surprises of this league start in Europe
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.