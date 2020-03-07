Piqué: "When the club is in weakness this kind of thing happens"

Victory of FC Barcelona over Real Sociedad. The Blaugrana team won 1-0 thanks to a Goal of messi Ten minutes from the end. The three points remain in Barcelona but the controversy over Eder Sarabia and his behavior continues to circulate on the agenda.

The central panel culé, Gerard PiquéHe has spoken after the game to deny any fissure that occurred in the locker room after the images disseminated. "I think it's something totally normal that the second coach be with the adrenaline and intensity at the Bernabéu and manifest in this way. All players see it completely normal. We don't care, it is more like that there is intensity in the benches and that they live it that way. It is another story that after a defeat is normal. When the club is in weakness these things happen, and whenever we have to go out and deny it, we will do it and nothing else. "

Quque Setién He gave an interview to El Periódico and sang the 'mea culpa'. "We have asked for forgiveness". But Piqué has pointed out that "for us it wasn't" and that "if I wanted to do it for the club's image, it was understandable."