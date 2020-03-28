Sports

Piqué: "We must differentiate the rivalries of a Classic, when people need us we are united"

March 28, 2020
Edie Perez
FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué said that the fight against the coronavirus "is not being easy" and stressed the importance of being "united" differentiating "the rivalry of the playing field" in order to "win" COVID-19, in its participation in LaLiga Santander Fest, which this Saturday has brought together artists and soccer players to raise funds against the disease.

"It is not easy, but we will get it out together. We live in a very difficult situation and doing something like what LaLiga is doing makes us very proud. Not only to the players, but also to the clubs and fans for making a contribution to this LaLiga Santander Fest. Anyone can contribute their grain of sand and here we are, happy to participate in such an initiative, "he said.

"It is important to differentiate the rivalry of the field of play, the derbies, the Clásico, and to see that when people need us we are all united and that is admirable. Makes you proud to be part of this family from LaLiga ", added the central defender.

"It will cost, it is difficult, we will have difficult times, there will be close people who will suffer, others will suffer it in the first person, but together we will get ahead and we are all invincible together, "said Piqué in a video call from his home.

Asked about how he is living these days, the Blaugrana defender joked with his children. "Parents are like magnets, where we go, they come with us. We always have them behind, there is no way to detach from them. We spent a different time than what we are used to, trained on the terrace and trying to stay in shape, "he concluded.

