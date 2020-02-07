Piqué: "The elimination is hard but the sensations are positive"

Gerard Piqué, central of FC Barcelona, ​​said after the elimination of Copa del Rey against Athletic that "the elimination is hard but the sensations are positive and we have taken a step forward."

"The sensations have been better, we have made a great game until the goal. If one of these had entered we would be classified. It is a missed opportunity and we are hurt by it ", began to explain the central.

"But in the locker room we are in the message of continuing to win. There is the prettiest competition, which is the Champions League and we hope we can turn it around. We have shown that it is not so, that we are going to turn it around and This is the first step. "

Regarding the unit in the locker room after the controversy of Eric Abidal and Messi, Piqué said that "it is not the time to remove the dirty rags." "I think it doesn't help anyone, but in the locker room the union is maximum. We are happy how the team reacted to this external noise. It's hard because they eliminate us but the feelings are positive and we have taken a step forward. "

"Everyone knows what he has done well and what he has not. From there you have to keep working. Throwing things in your face does not help, we have to focus on the game and win."

"This club has focused on victory and we have to go back to that path. We players have plenty of capacity to continue winning. Every day you see more the idea proposed by the master. The dressing room and staff unit is maximum. We go to Villamarín thinking that we can win the League, "he concluded.