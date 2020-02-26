Sports

Piqué assures his environment that he will play the Classic at the Bernabéu

February 26, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The Barca center, Gerard Piqué, who withdrew from the game against Naples with left ankle problems, only suffers a bruise and his presence is not in danger for next Sunday's game at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid.

As Què T'hi Jugues has told in SER Catalunya, the player has revealed to his closest circle that will be this Sunday in the Classic and will play at the Bernabéu. Catalan has not undergone medical tests, as it has made a post-match recovery, according to Adrià Albets.

Pique had to be replaced by Lenglet in the 90th minute, after a clearing fell badly and sprained the left ankle. He retired with ostensible signs of pain, but today he has performed rpost match recovery normally.

In the training of this noon the available players have participated –Luis Suárez and Dembélé are still injured, long-lasting, as well as Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba– In addition to the players of the subsidiary Iñaki Peña, Ronald Araujo, Akieme, Riqui Puig, Collado and Ansu Fati.

