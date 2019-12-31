Piqué and Puyol reveal one of the secrets of the sextete: "We asked Guardiola to stay Eto'o"

Gerard Piqué Y Carles Puyol have remembered in TV3 one of the most successful stages in the history of Barcelona as without a doubt was the sextete between 2008 and 2009. In the first year of Pep Guardiola As coach of the club began everything and the headlines of that capital Barcelona have told one of the keys of that success.

"Pep arrived and there were changes in the locker room. In summer, we met and asked him to stay Eto'o, to trust him and that we would already manage it. Samuel gave us life, not only offensively but also in defense. With such an advanced defense, he was the first to press, a killer, a winner, "Puyol has confessed.

In addition, Piqué has shared another of the great moments of those years, the 2-6 in his first Classic in Madrid: "It was the first time I played at the Bernabéu and 2-6 … Maximum adrenaline. I had always lived it since outside, so that day the stadium imposed upon arrival and I thought 'these are going to to tight and they will make our lives impossible. ' Well what's up … We played in more complicated fields that in the Bernabéu at the time of taking out the ball, of feeling pressured ".

Also Piqué, at that time a novel, has reminded Puyol: "The veterans did not have children, nor did the youth either. And that gave us a foot to go to do meals and dinners and extend the night and have a good time. "