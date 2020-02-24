Piqué, about the digital crisis of Barcelona: "Bartomeu was touched, I thought he did not know"

Gerard Piqué He spoke at the press conference prior to the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Naples. In the previous one of such a decisive duel, it has not been possible to miss the topic that is most talked about in Barcelona since last week: the digital crisis of the club that unveiled the SER Chain.

About him being one of the objectives Of the attacks of the accounts, he said: "I wouldn't know if it bothered me. I don't care. In the end, social networks are uncontrollable. Everyone says what they want. I believed it that at least he (Bartomeu) didn't know because when we had the meeting he was touched. But it is something that has come out, has exploded, has been fixed. Anything other than the ball and football will hurt us tomorrow and for the future. "

Piqué has appealed to focus the attention of the team exclusively on the pitch and has been very clear about the importance of their actions to all club members: "We try to do our job and the important thing in this club has been the results, which in recent years they have endured the club. We know the responsibility what we have. We know that the waters do not go down so calm if there are no good results. "

On the statements of Messi, in which the Argentine said they were not "favorites for the Champions, "he agreed:" We may not be the most favorite but being Barça, we have possibilities. The most important thing is to go step by step. "

"We will never forget. There have been two very hard blows in the history of the club and in our trajectories. But I strongly believe that you can learn from the great defeats and look to the future, "he said about the debacles in Rome and Liverpool.

Sunday comes the Classic, but before Naples is Tuesday and Piqué has not left the opportunity to remember the importance of the game: "Two weeks ago we were six points from Madrid and if we had not won there because the scenario would be different. Each match marks the following. Winning tomorrow will serve for next Sunday. Hopefully it will be one more step. "