Pioneering jazz saxophonist Lee Konitz dies of Coronavirus

New York.- Innovative jazz saxophonist Lee Konitz, perhaps best known for his work on Miles Davis' pivotal album "Birth of the Cool," died at 92 years of age, following health complications from the Coronavirus.

Lee Konitz, a prolific artist celebrated for his improvisation ability during a seven-decade career, died after a battle with COVID-19. Born Leon Konitz in Chicago on October 13, 1927, the musician was the youngest of three in a family of Jewish immigrants. He started playing the clarinet as a child before switching to the saxophone, the instrument he used to cultivate a singular, inflectionless style that set him apart from the dominant Charlie Parker of the day, whom Konitz considered a friend.

"The blues never connected with me," he told The Wall Street Journal in 2013, "I knew and loved Charlie Parker and copied his bebop solos like everyone else."

But I didn't want to sound like it, so I hardly used vibrato and played mostly on the highest register, that's the heart of my sound.









Lee Konitz was the last surviving musician to perform in Davis' "Birth of the Cool" sessions, which he later described as much more arranged than the improvisational style with which he would become famous. Much more influential on Lee Konitz's pioneering path were his studies with pianist Lennie Tristano, who he claimed made him "take music more seriously."

Lee Konitz is the last jazz musician to succumb to COVID-19, with trumpeter Wallace Roney, pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr, and guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, all deceased after the complications of the rapidly spreading virus.

Lee Konitz continued to play and tour at 90 years old. He made a modest living as a great jazz, never hired agents or advertisers, but neither compromised his direction. "I've always been about music, not the show business, I was also lucky to spend my whole life creating music, now that's great," he told The Wall Street Journal.

