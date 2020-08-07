Pinocchio, Tom Hanks in negotiations for the part of Geppetto in the remake of Robert Zemeckis

Share it:

According to Variety, Tom Hanks would be in the early stages of negotiations to join the live-action remake of Pinocchio registered by Disney and to which it is currently connected Robert Zemeckis. Hanks would thus go on to play the role of Geppetto in the new reinterpretation of the 1940s animated classic.

Should the negotiations go well, for Hanks and Zemeckis it would be a reunion after the two have already successfully collaborated on unforgettable films like Forrest Gump, earned Hanks his second consecutive Oscar, and Cast away (get him the nomination). The last collaboration between the two is dated 2004, the year of the release of the motion-capture animated film Polar Express.

The Disney live-action script by Pinocchio It will be a four-handed work by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz, who will also work at Bambi, while the director's chair will be the undisputed reign of the director of the Back to the Future saga, who has recently recently opposed a fourth adventure for Doc and Marty.

The adventures of Pinocchio, Collodi's famous allegorical novel, becomes a animated classic in 1940 thanks to Walt Disney, but its first representation dates back to 1911: in the Pinocchio by Giulio Antamoro, rigorously in black and white, the "real child" was played by Ferdinand Guillaume, who wore an exceptional puppet costume.

Although a release date has not yet been released, the slots currently destined for Disney live-action are manifold: in 2021 there will be 4, in 2022 they will be 5 and in 2023 even 6, for a total of 15 new films.

We recently saw Hanks engaged in the war film Greyhound, released directly on Apple TV + due to the coronavirus pandemic that still prevents the reopening of cinemas in the United States.