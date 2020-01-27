Pinocchio Has a Director Again: Robert Zemeckis

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In case we had any doubt that there are still many stories that can bring us back to our childhood, the new title that officially adds to the increasingly long list of Disney classic adaptations in has been confirmed after a year of rumors live-action, where besides'Mulán', which will be released next March under the direction of Niki Caro, the development of 'Bambi', 'The Little Mermaid', 'Cruella' and the one already released in Disney + in the United States 'The Lady and the Wanderer'.





A year ago the news came: the real version of 'Pinocchio' that Disney had at hand was left without a director. Paul king He was retiring from a film scheduled to arrive this 2020 for "family reasons" that already had Tom Hanks as Geppetto. With the departure of the director, the House of the Mouse left his new bet live-action in pause and behind the scenes. Until now. After months of rumors it has become official that Robert Zemeckis ('Back to the future') will be responsible for directing and co-writing 'Pinocchio' along with Chris Weitz ('Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'), as collected Collider.

It is unknown when the new casting will be or on what date 'Pinocchio' will be released. While we are still waiting for new developments in this reboot In real action that we presuppose will not arrive this 2020 as planned, we must not forget that Guillermo del Toro also works on his own adaptation of the story of the doll that grows his nose when he lies in stop-motion for Netflix.