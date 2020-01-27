         'Pinocchio': Disney confirms Robert Zemeckis as director of the remake in real image

Share it:

The real-image remakes of his animated classics are working so well for Disney that the only thing that can keep them from doing so is that they simply run out of tapes to update. One of the next to arrive will be 'Pinocchio' and the study has finally confirmed that the person in charge of directing it will be Robert Zemeckis.

It's been months since the name of the director of 'Back to the Future' sounded loud to deal with it, but it has been very recently when the agreement between both parties has been closed. In addition, Zemeckis will also co-write the film with Chris Weitz, taking as a reference a first version of the script written by Simon Farnaby.

At the moment there is no cast announced for this new 'Pinocchio' and no planned release date, so I imagine that it will take us long to see it. Let us not forget that Zemeckis is currently busy giving the last touches to 'The Witches', a new adaptation of the novel of Roald Dahl which was already taken to the cinema in 'The Curse of the Witches'.

Yes, Disney has a multitude of free dates that are assigned to films in real action yet to be identified. Specifically, on March 12, 2021, on July 30, 2021, on October 8, 2021, on November 19, 2021, on March 25, 2022, on May 27, 2022, on July 8, 2022, August 12, 2022, November 4, 2022, March 10, 2023, May 26, 2023, July 14, 2023, August 11, 2023, and October 6, 2023 .

Competition

I imagine that Disney will not want to wait too long with this new 'Pinocchio', since Guillermo del Toro He has been working in a stop-motion musical for a long time telling the story of this wooden doll who wants to be a real child. The Oscar-winning director of 'The form of water' should reach Netflix in 2021

Via | Deadline