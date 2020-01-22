Pink's message to her children is so powerful that we should all treasure it too

Share it:

After the powerful and inspiring thank you speech that Pink had done ai People Choice Award 2019, the singer returns to launch another appeal. He does it during a fundraiser for veterans, Tanks for Troops, that she and her husband Carey Hart have promoted these days. A charity auction to win motorcycle tanks (Carey Hart is a professional motorcyclist) customized by some artists including Carey himself and little Willow who wanted to participate in the initiative. Willow, 8 years old and Jameson, 3 years old, are the very first people to whom Pink and her husband they want to give an example of how, even with small gestures, you can make a difference in the world.

Recall that Pink, a few weeks ago, had announced the donation $ 500,000 to help firefighters in Australia to fight the fire. She returned to talk about this story and her gesture in an interview with US Weekly:

Australia is my second home so there hasn't even been thought of it (the reference is to donation). I'm Californian and the fires are terrifying and you have to do the right thing. At the end of the day you must be able to look in the mirror straight in the eye and feel good about who you are.

The goal of Pink and her husband is first of all to guide their children in carrying out generous and selfless actions towards others, especially for those in a less fortunate situation than they are. "We live a very lucky life" said the motocross rider "I think it is very important in our family to return and support people, animals and countries that are not so lucky."

Pink herself grew up in a military family that involved her in helping homeless people from a young age and that was her lesson. Lesson he now wants to pass on to his parents sons Willow and Jameson. Willow, already at 8 years of age, takes part independently in activities for the rights of animals and wanted to give her contribution also for Tanks for Troops, decorating a tank with your own hands.

Carey Hart, in this regard, posted a photo on his profile Instagram in which with a happy Willow, she declares that the charity auction raised $ 28,000 and thanks everyone who took part.

I can show them by example how you can be involved as a normal civilian and that one voice is important and that sometimes you have to talk, be alone and fight for what you believe.

Words that we endorse because they are not an example and inspiration only to the children of Pink and Carey Hart but also to all of us, to remind us how much we count and how much we can make a difference.

