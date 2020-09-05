Pikmin 3 returns to Wii U eShop a few weeks after the launch of the Deluxe for Switch

Share it:

The logics that govern Nintendo’s decisions are not always easy to decipher. Earlier last month, Pikmin 3 was removed from the Nintendo WiiU eShop: a move that was not frowned upon by everyone, but which could be justified by the ever-closer release of Pikmin 3 Deluxe per Nintendo Switch.

Well, the Kyoto house has retraced its steps: in these hours, Pikmin 3 for Nintendo Wii U has made its reappearance on the eShop, where it can again be purchased in digital version at a price of 24.99 euros. Nintendo’s moves, as we said, are not always easy to understand: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, for example, was removed from the Wii U eShop USA before the release on Nintendo Switch and never returned, while Super Mario 3D World is still available despite the very fresh announcement of the hybrid edition.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe, remember, will be released on October 30 on Nintendo Switch. In addition to the inevitable visual enhancements, this new version will also introduce improvements to the game experience (such as a refined target locking system and optional clues), the ability to play the main story on the same console with a friend, new adventures and the Piklopedia, with descriptions and comments of the game characters. Are you in doubt about the purchase? Here are four good reasons to buy Pikmin 3 Deluxe for Switch.