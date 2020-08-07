Pikmin 3 removed from the Wii U store: waiting for the Deluxe on Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Following the announcement of Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the original version of the game for Wii U has been removed from the online store, similar to what happened with the announcement of other Nintendo games.

The same action, for example, had been carried out following the confirmation of the arrival of Donkey Kong: Country: Tropical Freeze on the current flagship of the Kyoto House. At the moment, therefore, it is no longer possible proceed to purchase one digital version of Pikmin 3 on Nintendo eShop: to live the adventures of Captain Olimar it will be necessary to wait for the next 30 October, the publication date of Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

The new edition will bring some interesting news with respect to the original title. Among these, the implementation of one certainly stands out cooperative mode, thanks to which to live the main campaign in company. Added to this are some additional content and an additional level of difficulty selectable. In Pikmin 3, we remember him, the player finds himself managing a crew consisting of three astronauts who found themselves on an unknown planet following an accident. Here, they will get acquainted with the Pikminsmall and keep creatures ready to help them. Between solving environmental puzzles and boss fight dynamics, it will be necessary to exploit the peculiarities of each type of creature to complete the adventure.

At the moment, there are no new updates on the development of Pikmin 4.