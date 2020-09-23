Pigtailed Videl is ready to train with this Dragon Ball Z themed cosplay

Videl with pigtails is a fan favorite, at least according to some polls created on Twitter. It’s a shame though that Akira Toriyama decided to present her so little with that hairstyle in Dragon Ball Z. Not bad, because several cosplayers have been thinking about reproducing it in the version with long hair.

A few weeks ago we presented the Videl by Moneecastro, while this time the realization of Allyssooonnnn arrives. The rather famous cosplayer posted a photo with hers Videl cosplay with long hair, which then became viral enough to bounce in every corner and group of the network, ending up in the tweet that we show you at the bottom of the news.

Allyssooonnnn’s pose echoes that of a well-known Videl fan art who partially lifts her white T-shirt after a workout to wipe away sweat, although this latter component is missing here. However this allows for one I shoot with a slightly sexier Videl, which, however, is faithfully reproduced in the hairstyle, in the clothing and in the various details from the gloves to the brooch embossed with the logo of the Satan City school.

Unfortunately we have not seen it so much in Dragon Ball Z, would you have preferred Toriyama to continue with this version of Gohan’s future girlfriend?