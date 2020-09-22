Pietro Castellitto is Totti in the first image of the Sky series

After the first details announced by Sky, Francesco Totti is ready to take the field once again in the TV series “Speravo de morì prima”, but this time the actor Pietro Castellitto will wear the captain’s shirt.

The actor was awarded at the Venice International Film Festival for the film The Predators, and now he is ready to conquer the fans in a project directed by Luca Ribuoli. There original Sky series takes up and adapts the book A Captain, written by Totti himself and Paolo Condò, published by Rizzoli.

In the six episodes that make up the series we will retrace the last two years of the number 10 of Rome and will face the controversial period of his retirement after an entire career spent wearing the yellow-red jersey with honor (the title of the series is inspired by the banners displayed by fans to comment on Totti’s retirement). There will also be room for delve into the more human side of the sample, his private life and his typical Roman nature, simple and self-deprecating.

In the cast there will also be Greta Scarano in the role of Ilary Blasi, the irreplaceable wife of the football player. Monica Guerritore and Giorgio Colangeli will be Totti’s mother and father, while Gianmarco Tognazzi will play the famous coach Luciano Spalletti. Other inevitable figures will also appear, such as Antonio Cassano and Daniele De Rossi.

If you are passionate about the story of the world champion, we also recommend the trailer for My Name is Francesco Totti, docufilm that traces its history with archival footage and with the presence of the player himself.