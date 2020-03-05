Piero Pelù is the most loved rocker in Italy, do you know all about his music and his strong style?

Share it:

Piero Pelù sings love and life, but in its own way. Did you see him atSiege of Daria Bignardi, but already its participation in Sanremo 2020 made you understand how much career he has done in these years. The lyrics of his song Gigante has entered the heads of fans. But Who is Piero Pelù really? Her biography and the curiosity on this rocker who has been singing for 40 years (20 of them solo) will make you love him even more. With i Litfiba, the Tuscan band with which he began his career as a songwriter in the 80s, made many generations dance and sing: since 2000 Piero Pelù is a soloist and is divided between albums, appearing on TV (he was a guest of the bet of the March 4, 2020, de The siege of Daria Bignardi), participation in talent shows but also forays into current affairs with his political battles.

Piero Pelù, who is the Italian rocker guest of L ’Siege of Daria Bignardi. Ernesto Ruscio

Surely you remember him in the role of judge at The Voice of Italy, the reality show of Rai 2: even in that context Piero Pelù has had his say with his usual strong attitude and his voice. And do we want to talk about his style? Although it has evolved over time, Piero Pelù has never betrayed his rock attitude. To tell you who he is and the most beautiful curiosities about his life we ​​have chosen a few sentences from the songs of Piero Pelù most famous: what better words to tell you what impact it has had on music in Italy if not his?

Piero Pelù he celebrated 40 years of career in the world of music, but for him there'age it does not count and is always on the crest of the wave. Jacopo Raule

Piero Pelù, biography and curiosity about the first, great rocker of Italy

You can't talk about Piero Pelù without talking about gods Litfiba, and viceversa. They are two almost inseparable entities, even if the group really broke up in 2000, with a surprise reunion in 2009. In the 80s, before devoting himself to music and nothing else, Piero Pelù from Tuscany goes to London to immerse himself in punk culture of those years, then he comes back and tries to follow the lessons of Political Sciences, to drop them almost immediately. In those years the history of Litfiba begins: for the music scene of the time it was pure vitality, rock and energy. A curiosity about Piero Pelù that comes to life in the early years of his career? His way of singing and moving on stage – the same you saw in Sanremo 2020 – he learned it by studying acting and in particular the profession of mime. His stage presence is not by chance one of the stylistic features of Piero Pelù who for years have differentiated him from all the other fellow singers and performers.

If you want to know the true soul of the Litfiba of those years you must listen desaparecido, the first album of 1985. The political commitment, the refusal of any prohibition, his provocative way of doing have often put him at the center of controversy, especially political. But they also gave Italian music some of the most beautiful and iconic songs and phrases ever.

The career of Litfiba and Piero Pelù in the 90s? A real bomb. You have to contextualize their breaking job, made of provocative texts and interviews full of invective against the system, in the society of those years to understand the level of detonation linked to songs by Piero Pelù.

I traveled in the cold, face to face with my shadow that was thrown into the white veil of time (Rust, 2001)

Songs like Lacio Drom, Spirit, El Diablo they have remained in the collective imagination as the most famous and representative of the band, even if Piero Pelù and his goal Federico Ghigo Renzulli at a certain point will put an end to the Litfiba phenomenon for at least ten years. In the middle: books, interviews, stage performances that remain unforgettable and albums with a rock and pop, gypsy and exotic flavor.

My name is never again, song against the war of solidarity with Emergency written and sung with Jovanotti and Ligabue, dates back to 1999 and from that moment on, Piero Pelù's solo career really begins.

I say yes I say you can, knowing how to live together is hard I already know. But for this reason compromise is the way of my growth. And I say yes to dialogue because peace is the only victory, the only gesture in every sense that gives weight to our life (My name is never again, 1999) Piero Pelù to Sanremo 2020 conquer everyone with the song the giant. Daniele Venturelli

Piero Pelù today, grandfather and rocker in Sanremo 2020

The first solo album is Neither good nor bad: find some of them inside best songs by Piero Pelù of the last years. After the rapprochement with ex-colleague and friend Ghigo Renzulli in 2009, Piero returned to his things: autobiographical books, music, battles and yes, even controversies. At the talent show The Voice of Italy in the role of judge he goes there twice, in 2013 and 2015. Piero Pelù from not no, with Giant gave a meaning special to his family ties. Today, at 58, Piero Pelù celebrates 40 years of career and he did it right in Sanremo 2020, where he sang Giant dedicating it to his first grandson Rocco. Despite the victory of Diodato with Make noise, Piero Pelù was among the favorites of the Festival and could certainly conquer the podium together with The other way around by Francesco Gabbani.

Piero Pelù in 2004. Today he is a grandfather and a song Giant, Piero Pelù he imprinted it meaning important, dedicating it to his nephew. Giuseppe Cacace

Dressed in dawn and storm dance in my hands and slide slow as snow (dawn and storm)

Over the years, Piero Pelù has never been afraid to show himself as he is. Sometimes he has had little happy outings, but his starting point has always been his pacifist position on the one hand and anarchist on the other, the fight against a system of favoritism and wars. It cannot be said that over the years it has mitigated this aspect and that is why, at almost 60 years of age, its energy when it goes on stage still infects everything, as in the golden age of Litfiba. But it just doesn't count there'age, Piero Pelù it is an example.

