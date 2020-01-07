Pierce Brosnan's sons Dylan and Paris were the ambassadors of the Golden Globe 2020s. Did you notice them?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The highlights of the Golden Globe 2020 they are many but one of the most gluttonous perhaps escaped you: to act as ambassador during the evening there were two brothers sons of art whom we think you can't wait to meet. Let's talk about Dylan and Paris Brosnan, i sons of the former 007 Pierce Brosnan. How many goodies did the Golden Globe 2020 give you this year? Beautiful clothes aside, the bromance between Brad Pitt and Leonardo di Caprio or the looks of Jennifer Anison to her ex-husband will have been enough to confirm that it was an edition to remember. And we want to talk about Jason Momoa staying in the tank top? But let's not lose focus and go back to sons of Pierce Brosnan.

Pierce Brosnan's children acted as valets during the Golden Globe 2020 evening. Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

The task is Dylan Brosnan is Paris Brosnan as Golden Globe Ambassador was to distribute the awards during the ceremony: it is a role with a great story that goes from decades to the sons of the celebs (last year there was the daughter of Idris Elba) to launch them in the world of showbiz and celebrate their parents. For the first time, this role of helper to make the evening go smoothly went two Brosnan brothers, who are children of one of the most famous actors in Hollywood and both on their way to making their careers shine.

Who are Paris Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan, Pierce's children that you will soon find yourself everywhere

The two Brosnan Brothers are 18 and 22 years old and are worthy of father Pierce's children: they have been working as models for some time. Kevork Djansezian / NBCGetty Images

Paris and Dylan Brosnan are the sons of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith, the second wife of the actor who is famous for his iconic role as James Bond in the saga of 007. The youngest of the family is Paris, who is 18 years old, while Dylan is 22: they also have other brothers named Sean, Charlotte (unfortunately passed away in 2013) and Christopher, children of the first wife of Pierce Brosnan Cassandra Harris (she also died of a bad illness). The big family of the Brosnan is a good example of an extended family and the two brothers who made it Mister Golden Globe 2020 they are proof that the father's genes have been well distributed. What about you?

Who is Paris Brosnan, the videomaker influencer

The life of Paris Brosnan you can find out on his profile Instagram, where he gets you into his model and videomaker career. The cinema is studying it at the School of Film and Television of Loyola Marymount University and has even been to Sri Lanka to make a documentary on the problems of the country, a sign that its vocation could be just that.

In the meantime, however, you can also see it on the catwalk, on the covers of newspapers, on the sets of photo shoots of the most prestigious brands because it is also a highly rated model.

Both he and his brother Dylan went to the Golden Globe evening with their respective girls: Paris Brosnan is engaged to Alex Lee-Aillón.

Who is Dylan Brosnan, the frontman and model



The whole Brosnan family: Paris with his fiancée Alex Lee-Aillón, Dylan Brosnan with Avery Wheless and dad Pierce Brosnan with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images

Dylan has a more adrogine charm than his brother Paris but already has a name on the world catwalks. And not only that: he is also frontman of the band Raspberry Blonde and model of Saint Laurant for some time.

At Globe 2020 he went with his girlfriend Dylan Brosnan, Avery Wheless: we don't know if we prefer him when he is alone, in the company of his brother or in a trio with his father Pierce Brosnan, but if you want to find out more about his music and his looks you have to run on Instagram, where he too tells his life .

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE