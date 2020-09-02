Pierce Brosnan, the former 007 will be a war veteran in The Last Rifleman

Share it:

Pierce Brosnan will star in the film The Last Rifleman, focusing on World War II, with production scheduled for the winter season in Northern Ireland and Eire. According to Deadline, Brosnan will play a war veteran in the film inspired by a true story, directed by director Terry Loane.

The film will be financed by Northern Ireland Screen. The Last Rifleman is based on the real life of military man Bernard Jordan. In 2014 Jordan, then 89, fled his nursing home in Hove for reach Normandy to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the landing with his compatriots.

Screenwriter Kevin Fitzpatrick said he was fascinated by Jordan’s tale from the start:“I was fascinated by this story and the reasons that drive a man towards the end of his life in search of a place that contains only painful memories. Bernard Jordan’s daring journey captured the nation’s attention and highlighted the spirit. who embodied the generation of the Second World War “.

Director Terry Loane praised Fitzpatrick’s work:“It’s the kind of script directors are looking for: a powerful, character-driven drama that perfectly balances heart and pathos.”.

In recent months, a photo of Pierce Brosnan has appeared on the web during the quarantine. In the coming months Brosnan will also be the protagonist of the sci-fi Youth, directed by Brett Marty.