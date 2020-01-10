Entertainment

Pictures of the filming of The Eternal Show Kit Harington as Dane Whitman

January 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Photos taken during the filming of The Eternal They show two of the main actors in street clothes. Specifically it has been possible to see Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Dane Whitman (Kit Harington).

The photographs do not contribute much when it comes to getting information about what we will see in the movie, because the characters do not wear their combat suits and are only seen walking.

Previous rumors indicate that this duo will have a romantic relationship in the movie. At the moment there is no official information about the plot of this ambitious adaptation of Marvel Studios where we will see the greatest concentration of Marvel characters from the Avengers movies.

With a little luck we will have a trailer available for when Black Widow opens the current Phase 4 of the UCM in a few months. Until then this is all we have of The Eternal.

