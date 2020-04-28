General News

 Pictures and some descriptions of the Stargirl cast

April 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Promotional image of Stargirl and Jordan Mahkent

We continue to promote "Stargirl". Yesterday they played new images from the pilot episode, and now it's time to focus on the main cast of the series. We do this by means of a series of character descriptions attached to images focused on each of them.

In this way, we have images and the detail of the characters, although the truth is that the full description only comes for some of them, and in many cases, we even lack a brief description. At least we do have an image of each of these characters:

  • Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore), also known as Stargirl. New to Blue Valley High, Courtney struggles to make friends until she forges unexpected friendships with Yolanda Montez, Beth Chapel, and Rick Tyler, all with superpowers, like herself. This improbable group of young heroes fight to stop the villains of the past in Blue Valley under the guidance of Courtney's stepfather, Pat Dugan
  • Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal): Also known as Wildcat. Yolanda is an outstanding student at Blue Valley High who never does anything wrong, until she is put in a situation where she has no control. Through adversity, an unlikely friendship is formed between Yolanda and Courtney Whitmore and other misfits called Beth Chapel and Rick Tyler. The improbable group of young heroes fight to stop the villains of the past in Blue Valley with the guidance of Courtney's stepfather, Pat Dugan.
  • Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington): Beth Chapel, an outcast who befriends Courtney and the other members of the new Justice Society of America.
  • Mike Dugan (Bring Romano): Son of Pat Dugan and stepbrother of Courtney Whitmore.
  • Pat dugan (Luke Wilson)
  • Barbara Whitmore (Amy Smart)
  • Cameron mahkent (Hunter Sansone)
  • Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy)
  • Rick tyler (Cameron Gellman)
  • Jordan Mahkent (Neil Jackson)
  • Dr henry king (Christopher James Baker)
  • Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker)
READ:   The character Michael Biehn in The Mandalorian will have nods to other characters he played

In the same order, the images of the actors sheathed in their respective characters are these:

Promotional image for Stargirl (2020), Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl Promotional image for Stargirl (2020), Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez Promotional image for Stargirl (2020), Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel Promotional image for Stargirl (2020), Bring Romano as Mike Dugan Promotional image for Stargirl (2020), Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan Promotional image for Stargirl (2020), Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore Promotional image for Stargirl (2020), Hunter Sansone as Cameron Promotional image for Stargirl (2020), Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burma Promotional image for Stargirl (2020), Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler Promotional image for Stargirl (2020), Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent Promotional image for Stargirl (2020) Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr. Promotional image for Stargirl (2020) Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.