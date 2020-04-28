 Pictures and some descriptions of the Stargirl cast

Share it:

We continue to promote "Stargirl". Yesterday they played new images from the pilot episode, and now it's time to focus on the main cast of the series. We do this by means of a series of character descriptions attached to images focused on each of them.

In this way, we have images and the detail of the characters, although the truth is that the full description only comes for some of them, and in many cases, we even lack a brief description. At least we do have an image of each of these characters:

Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore), also known as Stargirl. New to Blue Valley High, Courtney struggles to make friends until she forges unexpected friendships with Yolanda Montez, Beth Chapel, and Rick Tyler, all with superpowers, like herself. This improbable group of young heroes fight to stop the villains of the past in Blue Valley under the guidance of Courtney's stepfather, Pat Dugan

Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal): Also known as Wildcat. Yolanda is an outstanding student at Blue Valley High who never does anything wrong, until she is put in a situation where she has no control. Through adversity, an unlikely friendship is formed between Yolanda and Courtney Whitmore and other misfits called Beth Chapel and Rick Tyler. The improbable group of young heroes fight to stop the villains of the past in Blue Valley with the guidance of Courtney's stepfather, Pat Dugan.

Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington): Beth Chapel, an outcast who befriends Courtney and the other members of the new Justice Society of America.

Mike Dugan (Bring Romano): Son of Pat Dugan and stepbrother of Courtney Whitmore.

Pat dugan (Luke Wilson)

Barbara Whitmore (Amy Smart)

Cameron mahkent (Hunter Sansone)

Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy)

Rick tyler (Cameron Gellman)

Jordan Mahkent (Neil Jackson)

Dr henry king (Christopher James Baker)

Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker)

In the same order, the images of the actors sheathed in their respective characters are these: