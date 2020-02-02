Piccolo's strength may increase again in Dragon Ball Super!

Share it:

In the world of Dragon Ball it is repeatedly stated that the race of the strongest fighters in the Universe is that of the Saiyans, thanks to their ability to adapt to battles. In addition to Goku and Vegeta, however, Piccolo could also become stronger.

As we saw in the master's original work Akira Toriyama, in some moments Piccolo managed to increase his physical strength exponentially, managing to face much greater dangers than it seemed possible. In the narrative arc of Namek, our green hero absorbs the warrior Nail, temporarily managing to keep up with it Freezer after it changed shape. The same thing happens in the narrative arc of Cell with ours returning to merge with God and become even stronger than a first level Super Saiyan. Now, in the manga of Dragon Ball Super we are witnessing the clash between the heroes of the Earth and the forces of Moro. In the last chapter we saw Piccolo and Gohan team up and beat 73. Could it be possible, in your opinion, that Piccolo, driven by the need to defend his friends, could have another increase in power? Let us know in the comments!

As we await new adventures of Goku and his companions, let's take a look at Vegeta's growth as a Dragon Ball Super hero and his character change throughout history.