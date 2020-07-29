Picard, 5 Emmy nominations for the series with Patrick Stewart

Share it:

Emmy 2020 nominations were announced on Tuesday morning in the US. They have hoarded serious nominations such as Watchmen (26), The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (20) and Ozark (18), while Star Trek: Picard, the spin-off of the franchise on the character of Sir Patrick Stewart, for its part has brought home five nominations.

The nominations pay tribute above all to the impressive work of the make up team: these are in fact those for the best hairsyling, the best makeup and the best prosthetic makeup in a series, miniseries, film or special. There is also recognition for other departments, with nominations for the best sound editing and for the best sound mixing in a comedy or drama series.

The franchise of Star Trek he was also honored with a nomination for Short Treks for Best Comedy or Dramatic Short Series.

Earlier this month Patrick Stewart he had told some of his fondest memories of the first season of Star Trek Picard. "A scene where Marina Sirtis talked to me about Soji and talked to me about me. A long, brilliant speech. One of those moments that, I think, happen to all the actors: I stopped feeling inside a scene and I was like one of the audience, who admired what was happening in front of him. "

Another scene cited by the actor is that of the farewell from Data (Brent Spiner): "There was a moment in that scene where I had to get up from my chair and get ready to leave the room knowing what I agreed to do, the last thing I would do to help Data. I had to turn around and say: Goodbye, commander. We did it several times, because I couldn't say it, it was too exciting. "