Physical release of Resident Evil 3 may be delayed according to Capcom

Due to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the manufacture of almost any product, it has been warned that in Europe we could suffer delays in receiving physical copies of the impending one Resident Evil 3, which goes on sale next Friday, April 3.

In a statement published by Capcom, it can be read that due to the restrictions imposed in Europe to try to stop the spread of coronavirus, shipments of physical units of the game could be delayed for a time.

Please take a moment to read this message. pic.twitter.com/0OBBAbzAej – Capcom UK (@Capcom_UK) March 26, 2020

Although the release date is still April 3, some European markets may experience delays or unavailability of physical products, including copies of games on disk.

The company invites players to stay tuned to its closest stores to find out if they will be available to deliver their game. In the same way, they encourage and ask players to stay safe and close to their loved ones.

Ideally, you should stay home while the emergency is necessary so as not to put yourself at risk by going to the store for your game or to not jeopardize the health of the dealer who can take you home. Merchants should have no qualms about saving your reservation until it is safe to pick up the game. Still all of this is up to you and what you think you can handle without your copy of Resident Evil 3.

The premiere of the game in digital format will not suffer any kind of delay and you will have it available on your platform from minute one.