Photos of the premiere of 'The man without a shadow' in 2000

February 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
It was the year 2000 when Paul Verhoeven gave us his own version of the mythical "invisible man" in 'The man without a shadow', a film starring Kevin Bacon in which a brilliant and arrogant scientist manages to discover the formula to make matter invisible, That will bring out the worst in him. Now, with 'The Invisible Man' about to open in theaters, we want to travel 20 years ago to go to his dosmilera premiere. Come in and see, if you can.

