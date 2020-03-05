It was 1997 when 'Romy and Michele' saw the light in cinemas. A film about two friends and their attempt to impress all those who made their lives impossible in high school, which without realizing it or waiting for it, ended up becoming a classic over the years. Its protagonists, Mira Sorvino (accompanied by her partner at that time, Quentin Tarantino) and Lisa Kudrow, met at the premiere of the film, to which they went in a car emulating the tape itself, giving to those present an epic moment where there are. Today we travel a few decades ago to enjoy this special premiere.
Photos of the premiere of 'Romy and Michelle' in 1997
March 5, 2020
1 Min Read
