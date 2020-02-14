Photos of the premiere of 'Mission Impossible' in 1996

Share it:

It was 1996 when Tom Cruise premiered what would be one of his most successful franchises, 'Mission Impossible'. He went to the premiere of the film with his partner at that time, Nicole Kidman, and they joined many of the celebrities best-known Hollywood of the nineties, such as Cameron Diaz, Patrick Stewart or Ellen DeGeneres. Today we travel a few decades ago to see this special premiere again, are you ready?