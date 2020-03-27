Photos from the premiere of 'Mrs. Doubtfire' in 1993

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Robin Williams was one of the most charismatic actors and gave us more joy on the big screen, of that there is no doubt. Before passing away in 2014, the artist gave us an immense career full of jewels like the one we bring you today. This is 'Mrs. Doubtfire, dad for life', that 1993 comedy that all of us who were children at that time remember with a smile on our faces. Today we travel again to that date to attend the premiere of the film, which just landed on Broadway.