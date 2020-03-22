It was 1998 when 'Something Happens with Mary' was released, a mythical comedy from the nineties that ended up launching stardom to Cameron Diaz and that managed to make an hairstyle with a very special fixing gel unforgettable. Today we wanted to travel until that summer in which the film was released to attend its premiere, where a host of celebrities of the moment gathered.
Photos from the 1998 premiere of 'Something Happens with Mary'
March 22, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent Posts
- Panini Comics tells us about the news on DC Comics comics
- Photos from the 1998 premiere of 'Something Happens with Mary'
- Luis Ángel Franco ‘El flaco’ pays tribute to Selena Quintanilla from home
- Here are the T-shirts and sweatshirts of Everyeye.it starting from 15.99 euros!
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes: the gods of destruction are unleashed in a new visual
- Nick Fury could have a cameo in 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'
- Laura Bozzo says coronavirus is the fault of the Chinese government
- Aniplex and Crunchyroll are serious with Tower of God: all the details on the production
Add Comment