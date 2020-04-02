Photos from the 1997 premiere of 'Boogie Nights'

Share it:

Paul Thomas Anderson revolutionized 1997 with 'Boogie Nights', that film about the world of movie in Los Angeles in the seventies starring a young Mark Wahlberg. Although the actor, years later, said he regretted having made this film, it is undoubtedly one of the most famous that brought him and that catapulted his career. Today we travel to the nineties to see how the film premiered, whose premiere was full of celebrities such as Jodie Foster or Fairuza Balk.